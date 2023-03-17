A Georgetown man was arrested Wednesday night after the vehicle he was driving crashed in the Frankfort Cemetery.

Frankfort police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 9:06 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they noticed that several tombstones had been struck and the driver, 40-year-old Dustin Hamblin, was passed out behind the wheel. He awoke when police knocked on the window.

Dustin Hamblin

Dustin Hamblin

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription