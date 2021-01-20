A 2019 shooting that left a Pea Ridge Road man dead may have been the result of a planned robbery involving five people.
Three adults, 19-year-olds Kendrick R. Bixler and Damaja Antoine-Raquaan Hardy and 37-year-old Samuel Payne, were arrested Jan. 8 by Kentucky State Police.
Tuesday in Franklin County District Court, KSP Trooper Keith Howard said Payne allegedly drove Bixler, Hardy and two juveniles to the home of 73-year-old Ronald Thornton on Oct. 1, 2019.
Thornton was shot through the back door of his residence, but it does not appear anyone entered the home.
“We believe the victim came out of the doorway and at that point was shot through the door,” Howard said.
Thornton called 911 for help after being shot but died before Franklin County sheriff’s deputies reached the scene. KSP was asked to take over the investigation, Howard said.
That investigation led to the juveniles, one of whom said another juvenile asked him and others to go “hit a lick in the county,” slang for committing a robbery, Howard said, adding that investigators recovered social media messages between Bixler and one of the juveniles organizing the robbery.
One of the juveniles said he and Hardy contacted Bixler, who then got a ride from Payne to meet the others and go to Thornton's residence.
Assistant Franklin County Attorney Chris Broaddus said the juveniles have been charged, but their cases have not been presented to circuit court. As a result, their identities have not been released and juvenile court records are sealed.
Howard said he was told that Payne stayed in the car and that there were conflicting accounts of who had the firearm. One said Hardy had the weapon, and another juvenile said Bixler fired the fatal shot.
Hardy, he said, denied being armed and Bixler denied being involved at all.
Payne said he did not remember the incident, Howard said.
At the end of Tuesday’s preliminary hearings, Franklin District Judge Kathy Mangeot found probable cause for complicity to commit murder charges against Bixler and Payne, and forwarded the cases to a grand jury.
Hardy was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday as well, but it was continued until Thursday so Hardy could meet with a court-appointed attorney.
The charge is a capital offense.
All three are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond.
