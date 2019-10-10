The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 7:26 a.m. on Versailles Road. A female driver of one vehicle said that her back was hurt from the incident and a man got a small cut on his forehead. Three to five vehicles were involved in the crash. Three wreckers were called to the scene and Versailles Road was shut down.
A Jeep was reported stolen at 7:31 a.m. at Ravencrest Apartments on Georgetown Road. The caller said that the vehicle had not been seen since the night prior.
A dump truck flipped over on Harmony Lane around 8:11 a.m and was reported as a motor vehicle accident with injuries. One person said they had neck and back pain from the accident. The dump truck was removed at about 10:42 a.m.
A property damage dispute on East Main Street was reported at 9:37 a.m. A truck took out a light signal and crosswalk sign.
A theft was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at about 10:25 a.m. A caller said that someone broke into their car and stole a firearm.
A construction supervisor reported an assault on Leawood Drive around 12:22 p.m. The supervisor said that a man he recognized approached him and he was beaten up. The caller declined EMS and did not want to press charges.
A theft was reported on Dewey Court at 12:39 p.m. The missing items included clothing.
Someone reported at burglary at Capital Mobile Home Park around 1:28 p.m. The caller said a man was trying to break into the building 10 minutes before the call and he had a hammer.
A caller said that the driver of cream white Ford Rogue was harassing her around 2:35 p.m. at the Autozone on Versailles Road. The caller said that the driver was videotaping her and almost T-boned her when she was leaving for work.
A person said that a driver of a black Chevrolet SUV drove past their place of work on Holmes Street around 4:39 p.m., adding that the driver had stabbed the caller back in August.
A teenage boy was reported to be throwing a street cone in the grass on Georgetown Road at about 5:47 p.m.
A property damage dispute was reported on Landings Drive at 7:46 p.m. The caller said that her landlord and maintenance guy did not give her back her property after she was evicted.
One person was detained for shoplifting after a report was made at the west side Kroger around 8:51 p.m. Officers arrested Travis Hansen, 33, on charges of unlawful taking or disposition of property under $500 value and possession of a controlled substance, first-degree and first offense.