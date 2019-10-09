The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

A shoplifting was reported at Speedway on Louisville Road at 12:44 a.m.

A caller reported shots fired on Allnutt Drive at 2:04 a.m.

Fraud/forgery was reported at the Shell (Skyview Mart) and Epic Liquor on Steadmantown Lane at 9:22 a.m. A man, believed to be from Michigan, purchased more than $500 with a fraudulent credit card.

A suspicious person was reported on Marlowe Court at 11:59 a.m. The caller reported that two males were harassing a tenant. 

A shoplifting was reported at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive at 12:04 p.m. A male subject was detained.

A neighbor dispute was reported on Holmes Street at 2:49 p.m. The caller reported that a neighbor blocked the caller's driveway with a washer/dryer and became hostile when she confronted him.

A shoplifting was reported on Holmes Street at 3:02 p.m. A male subject stole food items from a gas station and later returned them.

A shoplifting was reported at Kroger East on Brighton Park Boulevard at 3:23 p.m.

Theft/larceny was reported on Westover Road at 3:55 p.m.

A drug offense was reported on Ashwood Court at 7:53 p.m.

A drug offense was reported on Willis Avenue at 8:11 p.m.

Theft/larceny was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 9:29 p.m. A caller who sounded very intoxicated reported that someone stole his medication.

A burglary was reported on Versailles Road at 10:49 p.m. The caller said a third party told him someone had broken into his apartment.

