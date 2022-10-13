A Frankfort man accused of pointing a handgun at motorists as he walked down Louisville Road Wednesday night was arrested on drug charges.
Frankfort police were dispatched to the area between Thistlewood Avenue and Leawood Drive after a witness reported that a male pulled a gun and pointed it at the vehicle he and his wife were in.
“[The] caller said they could see the laser from the firearm in their vehicle,” the arrest report indicates.
The caller told dispatch the male had been walking in the roadway, which is why he rolled down his window and told the male to get out of the road.
Officers located 23-year-old Evan Jones near the Capitol overlook on Louisville Road and allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his person. Jones reportedly admitted he had marijuana in his possession.
Police detained and searched Jones. They allegedly found a Glock handgun with a laser attachment, a digital scale, eight resealable cannabis bags, 20+ pills of suspected ecstacy and a resealable bag full of marijuana.
Jones was read his rights and reportedly told law enforcement that he was selling marijuana. He also said that the pills were “what he believed to be ecstacy” and that he had no knowledge of the incident involving the 911 caller.
“Due to the totality of circumstances and the items seized from Jones’ person, he was taken into custody,” the arresting officer wrote in the citation.
Jones is charged with first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bail in his case.
