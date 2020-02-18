Missing Dalton Marcum.jpg
Buy Now

Dalton Marcum, right, was reported missing by his mother Jessica Ratliff, left, on Feb. 13. He is 13 years old and around 5 feet 5 inches tall. (Submitted)

The Frankfort Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Dalton Marcum, 13, was reported missing by his mother Jessica Ratliff on Thursday.

According to a 911 dispatch call sheet, Dalton was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. He does not have a cellphone.

Capt. Dustin Bowman said Dalton was last seen in the area of Country Hills Apartments and Quinton Court Apartments. Both apartment complexes are in the 500 block of Schenkel Lane.

Bowman said Dalton is of slim build and around 5 feet 5 inches tall. He has dark blonde hair.

Bowman said considering Dalton’s age, his safety is a concern. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dalton had not been located or heard from.

If anyone has seen Dalton or has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8582.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription