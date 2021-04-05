The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Thursday through Sunday:
Thursday
• At 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on Springhill Road. A caller reported hearing someone outside talking to her dog. It turned out to be her stepson dropping something off.
• At 3:30 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A caller reported someone left his car doors open and the dome light was on.
• At 7:05 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on McDonalds Ferry Road.
• At 7:19 a.m., officers responded to a missing-person report on East Third Street. A caller reported his ex-wife and three children were missing. No report was taken.
• At 7:22 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:34 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 8:02 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road. A caller reported someone stole $1,100 in cash and a purse.
• At 8:20 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walgreens on Versailles Road. The caller reported it occurred the night before.
• At 8:57 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at Taco Bell on Versailles Road. A caller reported the safe was left open and a cash register drawer from the drive-thru was stolen.
• At 9:09 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a stolen vehicle on Noel Avenue.
• At 9:33 a.m., officers were called to a missing person on Corral Way. A caller reported a special-needs male walked out of a residence.
• At 9:47 a.m., officers were called to a missing person on Holmes Street in regards to a previously filed report.
• At 9:56 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Louisville Road.
• At 10:42 a.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Pinnacle Court.
• At 10:46 a.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers took a theft report on Robin Avenue.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:17 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Pierce Lane.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadow View Drive.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers were called to a drug offense on Noel Avenue.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West between mile markers 48 and 53. A caller reported two vehicles were involved and two people were bleeding from the face.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street.
• At 8:22 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steele Branch Road.
Friday
• At 12:46 a.m., city firefighters responded to a call at Kings Daughter Apartments on Hanna Place. An elevator at the location was flashing “fire code” and staff couldn’t get it reset.
• At 3:41 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Ravencrest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported seeing two people breaking into vehicles in the area.
• At 5:33 a.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle on Elkhorn Drive.
• At 7:43 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Mallard Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and wallet with ID and Social Security card were stolen.
• At 7:51 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Elkhorn Drive.
• At 8:21 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Manor House Lane. A caller reported someone broken into a vehicle overnight and stole a gun. The caller reported he had video footage of the break-in.
• At 8:54 a.m., authorities were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard.
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Northern Pintail Court.
• At 10:22 a.m., officers took an assault report on Woodgate Road.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers took a burglary report on East Main Street. A caller reported that glass had been broken.
• At 11:41 a.m., deputies took an burglary report on Sharp Road. A caller reported his cousin and two others broke into a trailer. He didn’t know what items were missing.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported that she thinks someone tried to pick the lock to her apartment because it was not working.
• At 5:01 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Glenns Creek Road.
• At 5:24 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported a female in a black SUV stole her English bulldog.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies and city and county firefighters responded to a garbage bin fire at Commonwealth Credit Union on Louisville Road. A caller reported seeing black and gray smoke. The fire was knocked down by firefighters and deputies picked up three juveniles who possibly started the fire. They were dropped off at their homes.
• At 6:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on East Main Street.
• At 8:17 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Airport Road.
• At 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of an armed and dangerous person on Compton Drive.
Saturday
• At 1:07 a.m., officers were called to a missing person on Frazier Road. A caller reported her two daughters — a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old — hadn’t been seen in five hours. She said she did not know which friends they were with.
• At 12:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a man in a white Dodge Ram dropped his wallet and the store has video footage of another male picking it up.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 South at Limestone Drive. A motorcyclist was complaining of leg pain and a motorcycle was leaking fluid.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported someone stole her cellphone while she was using the bathroom at a friend’s house. The phone was later located in the caller’s apartment.
• At 3:15 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Peachtree Lane. A caller reported her ex broke into her house and stole things. She said she has video footage of him breaking in.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cross Hill Drive.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire at Express Car Wash on Versailles Road. A caller reported that a blue van and a vacuum station were on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
• At 9:17 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on Hickory Ridge Road.
Sunday
• At 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schofield Lane.
• At 9:42 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported a female kicked in the door and broke in to take property the day before. The caller said there is video footage.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers responded to a possible gas leak on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported there was a puddle of gas on the road beside his vehicle and he thinks someone was trying to steal his gas.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Brawner Street. A caller reported damage to a roof unit and a broken window on an abandoned property.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Galbraith Road.
• At 1:56 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Flat Creek Road.
• At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported it happened within the past 15 minutes and involved a black Toyota 4Runner.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported his gray Ford F-150 was struck by a white Honda Civic in the parking lot.
• At 4:24 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies responded to a stolen vehicle on Dove Creek Road. A caller reported a dirtbike was stolen.
• At 6:27 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Evergreen Market on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a storage building was broken into and a window in a vehicle was busted out.
• At 10:35 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near the Gleens Creek Road intersection. A caller reported a silver van hit their vehicle twice. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with chest pain.
