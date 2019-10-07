The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and Sunday:
Saturday
Gunshots were reported on Centennial Avenue at 1:02 a.m.
A burglary was reported on Leawood Drive at 1:31 a.m.
A theft/larceny was reported at Prince Hall Village at 1:56 a.m.
An intoxicated driver was reported on Versailles Road at 2:54 a.m.
A hit-and-run was reported on Wallace Avenue at 8:56 a.m.
A burglary was reported on Hardy Street at 9:37 a.m.
A shoplifting was reported at Kohl's on John Davis Drive at 10:34 a.m.
A burglary was reported on Allnutt Drive at 11:11 a.m.
Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Kimbel Drive at 11:57 a.m.
A deceased person was reported on Dry Ridge Road at 2:44 p.m. The caller found his mother deceased.
An assault was reported on Holmes Street at 3:41 p.m.
A missing person was reported on Fairview Avenue at 9:45 p.m.
Sunday
Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Deepwood Drive at 6:45 a.m. The caller heard someone bust a car window.
A stolen vehicle was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 9:16 a.m.
A hit-and-run was reported at Kroger West at 10:18 a.m.
A burglary was reported on Hardy Street at 12:10 p.m. A male and a female allegedly broke in a house and stole a washer and dryer. Both parties were advised that it is a civil matter.
A hit-and-run was reported on Butler Street at 1:38 p.m.
A theft/larceny was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 3:25 p.m. The caller said someone was trying to sell him back his stolen rifle.
A theft/larceny was reported at 3:59 p.m. Someone allegedly stole $200 worth of vaping products from a store on Evergreen Road.
A fire investigation was reported at 9:05 p.m. Lightning caused a pole to catch fire in the Silver Lake area. The Frankfort Plant Board was notified.