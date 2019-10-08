The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Forest Ridge Drive at 1:29 a.m.
A theft/larceny was reported on Versailles Road at 8:05 a.m. A chainsaw was stolen from a truck overnight.
A hit-and-run was reported on Joshua Court at 8:21 a.m.
An armed and dangerous person was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 9:58 a.m. The caller believed the subjects stole a credit card from his desk and left in a vehicle. He reported they had a rifle and another gun pointing out the window at him. The caller reported that they returned with a gun at 10:09 a.m.
A theft/larceny was reported at 11:15 a.m. The caller said her ID was stolen on Thistlewood Drive a couple of months ago.
A theft/larceny was reported on Louisville Road at 11:22 a.m.
Fraud/forgery was reported at Hardees on U.S. 127 at 12:37 p.m.
A hit-and-run was reported at 4:49 p.m.
A bomb threat was reported on St. Johns Road at 5:39 p.m.
A theft/larceny was reported at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive at 7:15 p.m. The subject allegedly paid with a counterfeit $100 bill.
A theft/larceny was reported at CVS Pharmacy on U.S. 127 at 8:28 p.m. Three subjects allegedly stole alcohol.
A caller reported shots fired at Quinton Court Apartments at 9:10 p.m. The caller heard gunshots, then saw two people running.
A theft/larceny was reported at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive at 10:21 p.m. The caller reported someone broke into the vending machine by the hospital cafe. Nothing was stolen. The company forgot to lock the machine.