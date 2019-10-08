The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Forest Ridge Drive at 1:29 a.m. 

A theft/larceny was reported on Versailles Road at 8:05 a.m. A chainsaw was stolen from a truck overnight. 

A hit-and-run was reported on Joshua Court at 8:21 a.m. 

An armed and dangerous person was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 9:58 a.m. The caller believed the subjects stole a credit card from his desk and left in a vehicle. He reported they had a rifle and another gun pointing out the window at him. The caller reported that they returned with a gun at 10:09 a.m. 

A theft/larceny was reported at 11:15 a.m. The caller said her ID was stolen on Thistlewood Drive a couple of months ago.  

A theft/larceny was reported on Louisville Road at 11:22 a.m.

Fraud/forgery was reported at Hardees on U.S. 127 at 12:37 p.m.  

A hit-and-run was reported at 4:49 p.m. 

A bomb threat was reported on St. Johns Road at 5:39 p.m. 

A theft/larceny was reported at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive at 7:15 p.m. The subject allegedly paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. 

A theft/larceny was reported at CVS Pharmacy on U.S. 127 at 8:28 p.m. Three subjects allegedly stole alcohol.

A caller reported shots fired at Quinton Court Apartments at 9:10 p.m. The caller heard gunshots, then saw two people running.

A theft/larceny was reported at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive at 10:21 p.m. The caller reported someone broke into the vending machine by the hospital cafe. Nothing was stolen. The company forgot to lock the machine.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription