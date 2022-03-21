Frankfort police were dispatched to University Lodge Saturday night in reference to a possibly intoxicated man who was allegedly banging his head on the stairs.
When officers arrived at the East Main Street motel at 8:21 p.m. they located 22-year-old Devon Gross sitting on the ground.
“Mr. Gross’ pupils were dilated, he was very animated and could not remain still,” an officer wrote in his arrest citation. “He stated that he had used marijuana and methamphetamine a few hours prior.”
Police reportedly found a baggie of meth in his front hoodie pocket, another baggie of suspected methamphetamine and an uncapped syringe in his front right pants pocket. A search of Gross’ backpack revealed a large bag of marijuana, another uncapped syringe and a small digital scale.
He also allegedly attempted to resist arrest by pulling his hands away while officers tried to handcuff him, according to his arrest report.
Gross, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
