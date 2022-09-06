During a search of a residence in Indian Hills early Sunday, Frankfort police reportedly found suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home on Shawnee Trail at 1:34 a.m. and arrested 20-year-old Zoey Coleman on drug trafficking charges.

