Frankfort police arrested a homeless man Saturday night after he allegedly unlawfully entered an apartment unit.

Officers were dispatched to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road at 9:32 p.m. When law enforcement arrived 45-year-old Hubert White was being detained by a Scott County Jail employee at the apartment complex.

