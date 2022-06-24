A Frankfort man is accused of stealing a deceased person’s cellphone.

Police executing a search warrant at a Holmes Street residence reportedly located the cellphone from a deceased person in the possession of 43-year-old Michael Presley.

The phone was allegedly located under his bed and was wrapped in two yellow shopping bags, according to his arrest citation.

Presley is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

He was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

