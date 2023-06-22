Issues with public surveillance are nothing new, especially in this age of artificial intelligence, digital monitoring and cameras in each and every pocket, purse or palm.
On Thursday morning, Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and Amy Cornell of Flock Systems held the first of two community forums at The Foundry regarding the proposed implementation of Flock’s automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system on Frankfort’s main roadways. A second forum was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We do cherish the input of the community, and the people who support us,” Bowman said at the start of the meeting. “So, hearing the initial concerns coming out about Flock and its implementation, we wanted to hear more from you.
“I’ve seen some statements that it’s a done deal, and we don’t care what you are saying,” he continued. “That is completely not the truth. Like I said, we cherish any type of input or questions. We want to hear from you all.”
Citing ongoing staffing concerns within the FPD, Bowman said that one reason for proposing the installation of an ALPR is to help officers run investigations more efficiently, and potentially resolve more investigations faster than current rates. He is proposing three different plans with each camera costing $3,000 per year to operate:
10-camera plan = $30,000 per year
17-camera plan = $51,000 per year
20-camera plan = $60,000 per year
Costs for the proposed system would be paid for using asset forfeiture funds, with the balance paid via a 50/50 split between E911 and police department funds.
Proposed locations for the cameras would be on major thoroughfares both inbound and outbound, including both exits of I-64, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the East-West Connector.
Cornell presented a similar program to the one given to the Board of Commissioners at their meeting on June 12, detailing incidents where the Flock ALPR systems were credited with aiding in quick response and resolution to cases including a fatal hit-and-run accident on an access road
Former FPD Chief and current UK Police Capt. Chuck Adams spoke in favor of Flock Systems, crediting it with decreasing automotive and vandalism incidents in the large parking areas on campus like Kroger Field, as well as crediting Flock with helping hospital officials locate a dementia patient who drove away from the UK Hospital complex a few weeks ago.
An issue with catalytic converter thefts in parking facilities around Kroger Field had been a particular concern of the UKPD. Adam explained that after installing the Flock system, officials were able to monitor the lots, capture license plate information for suspicious vehicles casing the areas and that “it has helped with stopping catalytic converter thefts on campus, I won’t say completely, but they have gone from a very large number down to very few.”
Local residents have been debating ALPR programs online in the weeks since the FPD’s proposal to the Board of Commissioners earlier this year, with many citing a report from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) published in February of this year as evidence against the program.
In the report, the ACLU stated, “Working with police departments, neighborhood watches and other private customers, Flock not only allows private camera owners to create their own 'hot lists' that will generate alarms when listed plates are spotted, but also runs all plates against state police watch lists and the FBI’s primary criminal database, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Flock’s goal is to expand to 'every city in the United States,' and its cameras are already in use in over 2,000 cities in at least 42 states.”
A growing list of cities and agencies in Kentucky already utilize Flock, including Louisville, Lexington, Versailles, Georgetown, Bardstown. Even Stamping Ground, population 643, has installed the system.
The ACLU’s article continues, saying that “unlike a targeted ALPR camera system that is designed to take pictures of license plates, check the plates against local hot lists, and then flush the data if there’s no hit, Flock is building a giant camera network that records people’s comings and goings across the nation, and then makes that data available for search by any of its law enforcement customers.
“Such a system provides even small-town sheriffs access to a sweeping and powerful mass-surveillance tool, and allows big actors like federal agencies and large urban police departments to access the comings and goings of vehicles in even the smallest of towns. And every new customer that buys and installs the company’s cameras extends Flock’s network, contributing to the creation of a centralized mass surveillance system of Orwellian scope.”
For the program the FPD is proposing, data would be removed after 30 days if the vehicle was not involved in an active investigation. Officers would not be able to access information via their phone or personal computers and would have to file a request to access information in the system through their shift supervisor or a designated ALPR officer for final approvals. The accounts would also be audited monthly to monitor for any unusual request loads.
When asked what agencies would ultimately have access to the FPD’s system should the city adopt the Flock program, the chief said that the department would implement a “vetting system for who we let in.”
“The way I see this is that we will have select local agencies who we want to share our information with. We are part of backups, which allows us to work with other counties and agencies for investigations, but it will be something that they have to request, and we have to approve. It will not go up on a nationwide portal where just anyone has access to it. Anybody outside of the few who we do approve in the area will have to put in the same request that an officer would," Bowman explained.
“We would handle the search. Then we would report findings to the outside agency. There would be supervisors who could access input and review, but there may be fewer who have the ability to do it for outside interests.”
The chief also addressed community concerns regarding the potential for abuse of the system.
“The one thing we don’t want to do is gain the trust of the community, get an excellent tool, have it utilized and then have it abused," Bowman commented. "As we all know, anything you use and any kind of power you have can be misused. We want to eliminate any opportunity for that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.