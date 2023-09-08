A convicted felon, who was allegedly beating on apartment doors while carrying a firearm, was arrested following a short foot chase Thursday night.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 10:12 p.m. When officers arrived and tried to make contact with 38-year-old Nathan Davis, he reportedly fled on foot.

Nathan Davis

Nathan Davis

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription