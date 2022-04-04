blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 6:56 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:59 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Prince Hall Village Drive. Officers determined the illegal controlled burn was started by a homeless male. It was extinguished and he was informed of the city ordinance.

• At 10:56 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at BP on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported an employee switched out real money with counterfeit money.

• At 11:36 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 12:27 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Third Street near Logan Street.

• At 2:07 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Switzer Road.

• At 4:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.

• At 11:47 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Owenton Road. Firefighters determined it was a controlled burn.

Saturday

• At 12:14 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 2:23 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in East Frankfort.

• At 8:42 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Allen Way.

• At 9:39 a.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a package was stolen.

• At 1:11 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Cline Street.

• At 1:27 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Garden Mobile Home Park on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported car keys and trailer keys were missing.

• At 2:24 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported employees were smoking drugs behind the building and a fence.

• At 8:45 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Bryant-Benson Road. Firefighters determined it was controlled burn.

• At 10:55 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported hearing three shots.

• At 11 p.m., officers were called to an assault at White Castle on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male, who was possibly intoxicated, assaulted him.

Sunday

• At 7:25 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Sunoco on East Main Street. A caller reported a glass door was smashed in when he came to open the store. The caller advised the store has cameras.

• At 12:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Petco on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported vitamins and supplements for dogs had been stolen.

• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Murrell Street. A caller reported medication was stolen. The caller advised 20 minutes later that the medication had been found.

• At 2:55 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a semi and a car.

• At 4:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Hillview Court. A caller reported someone had broken in and stolen items.

• At 7:12 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male stole her mother’s phone and walked into Walmart. One male was detained.

• At 7:37 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.

• At 8:05 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Highwood Drive. A caller reported seeing flames and heavy black smoke. Firefighters determined it was a controlled burn and the residents were advised of burn laws and extinguished the fire.

• At 9:33 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Oakmont Lane.

• At 10 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported seeing lots of smoke and said the fire alarms were sounding. It appeared the smoke was coming from the laundry room.

• At 10:28 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Meadowview Drive.

• At 10:45 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Garden Mobile Home Park on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a Jeep Cherokee had been parked at the trailer of a known drug dealer for approximately 30 minutes and that traffic has been in and out of the area all day long.

