The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:04 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a female assault victim.

• At 1:41 a.m., officers were called to Old Glass Farm Road concerning a missing juvenile.

• At 1:50 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for an alarm sounding.

• At 4:50 a.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane concerning a theft.

• At 7:47 a.m., officers were called to Reed Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 11:29 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a theft. 

• At 12:11 p.m., officers were called to Hoover Boulevard for an alarm sounding. 

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue after someone broke into a vehicle. The tires on the vehicle were also flattened.

• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Drive after someone took a wallet, credit cards and cash from a vehicle.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into a residence and took a video game system and a television.

• At 2:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Vicki Way for a controlled burn.

• At 3:26 p.m., officers were called to Elizabeth Street concerning a missing juvenile. 

• At 3:41 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Richardson Lane.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a person stealing underwear.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s on Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.

• At 5:56 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Harvieland Road.

• At 6:14 p.m., officers were called to Lucas Lane after someone broke into a storage shed and took tools and chain saws.

• At 6:51 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Saratoga.

• At 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive for an assault between two men. 

• At 8:38 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail concerning a person making threats concerning a financial loan in December.

• At 8:42 p.m., firefighters were called to Greenfields Lane for a smell of smoke.

• At 9:42 p.m., firefighters were called to Bald Knob Road for a controlled burn.

