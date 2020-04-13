The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:27 a.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Street concerning a theft of two rings. Officers were not able to make contact with the caller.
• At 10:34 a.m., officers were called to Noel Avenue after someone broke into a building and stole a go-kart and motor.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive after someone entered an unlocked vehicle and took a wallet during the night.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers took a report concerning a theft.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after a person kicked a door in at a business.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Cypress Drive concerning a theft and possible drug use.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree on Versailles Road after a woman said she was slapped.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 South concerning a suspected shoplifter in custody.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on U.S. 127 regarding two people who took two baskets of items and left through the back door.
• At 5:01 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail after someone tried to break in to a residence.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on U.S. 127 after someone took a wallet from a truck.
• At 10:06 p.m., officers took a report concerning a theft of medication.
Saturday
• At 1:32 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane after someone tried to break into an apartment.
• At 3:34 a.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on East Georgetown Road about a stolen vehicle.
• At 8:10 a.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive after someone tried to break into a vehicle.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to Old Lawerenceburg Road concerning the theft of three chain saws.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a report concerning a fraudulent charge on a debit card.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive after someone broke into a vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing.
• At 1:28 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Evergreen Road. A woman was complaining of stomach pain.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers took a report from Frankfort Care and Rehab on Old Soldiers Lane concerning a theft of money from a patient.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens on Versailles Road when three women took numerous makeup items.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Versailles Road concerning an employee who took dog food, food and other items.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone tried to break into a vehicle.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of jewelry and food.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers were called to Great Buffalo Trace concerning a structure fire in one of the dryers at Buffalo Trace Distillery. The sprinklers were activated and employees extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.
Sunday
• At 9:11 a.m., officers were called to Shelby Street after someone spit in the caller’s face.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane after someone broke a window at the caller’s apartment.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning juveniles possibly playing with a gun.
• At 5:01 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road about shots fired and two bullet holes being found in a house.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive after someone broke into a house and ransacked it. Nothing appeared to be missing.
