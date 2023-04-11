The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:17 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 6:34 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 East.
• At 6:37 a.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road near Versailles Road.
• At 6:39 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 6:57 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.
• At 7:35 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Palmer Drive.
• At 8:35 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on West Campbell Street.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers took a theft report on Willis Avenue. A caller reported “approximately $650 worth of stuff was stolen from their yard.”
• At 11:52 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Cave Run Road. Firefighters determined it was a dryer vent fire and had been extinguished.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers and deputies took a fraud complaint at WesBanco on Versailles Road. A caller reported a fraudulent check had been deposited.
• At 3:42 p.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at the John C. Watts Federal Courthouse on West Broadway. A caller reported people were stuck in an elevator.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were notified of a possible assault on Lyons Drive.
• At 4:36 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 North near Cove Spring Road.
• At 5:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Allen Way near Canty Way.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street. A caller reported a female “came onto her porch and took a wallet and some mail.”
• At 8:05 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen off a back porch.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue near West Todd Street.
• At 11:28 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported seeing a juvenile male get in his wife’s unlocked vehicle.
• At 11:50 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near the 53-mile marker. A caller reported a semi-truck overturned. The driver was OK but the interstate was temporarily shut down for cleanup.
