The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 2:36 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Meadowbrook Drive. A caller reported he heard a noise and noticed a window in his residence was open. He advised it sounded like someone was underneath his house but he didn’t see anyone.

• At 7:20 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing two shots and witnessed a male wrap a gun in a towel. One male was detained at 7:45 a.m.

• At 9:22 a.m., city firefighters responded to a rescue at First United Methodist Church on Washington Street. A caller reported one occupant was stuck in an elevator. The person was freed from the elevator at 9:41 a.m.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported a female juvenile was possibly missing from Pickett Avenue and was not currently in school.

• At 12:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Big O Tires on Carson Place. A caller, who was at work, reported a Shark vacuum was stolen from a residence on East Main Street.

• At 2:14 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Copperleaf Boulevard.

• At 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to an assault on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend’s mother assaulted her. EMS was declined.

• At 2:47 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 3:11 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Hoover Boulevard.

• At 4:02 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:21 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Louisville Road.

• At 4:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bryant-Benson Road.

• At 8:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Broadway.

