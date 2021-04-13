blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:43 a.m., deputies, county and city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the Kentucky River Bridge on Interstate 64 West. The right lane of the interstate was closed for a short time.

• At 8:04 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Street.

• At 9:23 a.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Corral Way. A 61-year-old man wearing jeans and a brown jacket was reported missing. He was located 15 minutes later.

• At 9:41 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 12:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Airport Road. A caller reported her grandson was “somewhere in Frankfort and he will not tell her where.”

• At 12:46 p.m., officers took an assault report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female who was wearing a pink hat and brown jacket and carrying a suitcase spit at an employee.

• At 12:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Polsgrove Street.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on West Main Street.

• At 1:42 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on West Main Street.

• At 2:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:45 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:22 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Conway Street. A caller reported a fire started on a stove. It was extinguished seven minutes later.

• At 7:01 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Highlands Drive.

• At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to Owenton Avenue after a caller reported hearing three shots.

• At 9:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Sunset Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription