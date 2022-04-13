The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:08 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street.
• At 1:12 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on East Todd Street.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street. A caller reported her brother was ordered to commit to rehab and ran away from the courthouse. The caller advised the male was just released from jail and was taking his paperwork to the courthouse.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Pickett Avenue. A caller reported a male teenager had been missing since Friday and was possibly in the Indian Hills area.
• At 11:57 a.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a male “walked out with four containers of laundry detergent.” The caller advised trying to stop the male, but said he left in a small blue or black car.
• At 12:58 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
• At 3:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Corral Way. A caller reported rings had been stolen. The caller advised it had happened in December but she didn’t notice the theft until Tuesday.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported people “were riding four-wheelers across her yard and speeding up and down the roadway.”
• At 4:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller complained of back pain and advised they were pulling into the McDonald’s parking lot.
• At 4:31 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Holmes Street.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office and being argumentative.
• At 6 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Linden Avenue. A caller reported a $600 tire rim had been stolen from a driveway.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a shots fired complaint on Comanche Trail. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a rifle.
• At 9:04 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a backpack containing a laptop and two iPads was stolen from a vehicle.
