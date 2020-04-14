blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to Cold Harbor Drive for a report of shots being fired.

• At 10:40 a.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after someone broke into a store and took an iPod. Two juveniles were cited and released to their parents.

• At 10:58 a.m., firefighters were called to Harrod Concrete and Stone on Glenns Creek Road for a possible structure fire or explosion. Employees extinguished the fire, which was possible caused by an exploding battery.

• At noon, officers were called to Family Dollar on Northgate Drive after a person stolen a shopping cart. Employees later retrieved the cart.

• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to Dan’s Discount Pawn on East Main Street concerning a stolen firearm.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail concerning an assault at Circle K on Schenkel Lane Saturday night or Sunday morning. The suspected reportedly threw a cup of ice at the caller and spit in her face.

• At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Michael Boulevard where a vehicle struck a fence. A person in the car was overdosing and Narcan was administered after deputies broke a window on the vehicle.

• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 South for a shoplifting complaint.

