The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to Cold Harbor Drive for a report of shots being fired.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after someone broke into a store and took an iPod. Two juveniles were cited and released to their parents.
• At 10:58 a.m., firefighters were called to Harrod Concrete and Stone on Glenns Creek Road for a possible structure fire or explosion. Employees extinguished the fire, which was possible caused by an exploding battery.
• At noon, officers were called to Family Dollar on Northgate Drive after a person stolen a shopping cart. Employees later retrieved the cart.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to Dan’s Discount Pawn on East Main Street concerning a stolen firearm.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail concerning an assault at Circle K on Schenkel Lane Saturday night or Sunday morning. The suspected reportedly threw a cup of ice at the caller and spit in her face.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Michael Boulevard where a vehicle struck a fence. A person in the car was overdosing and Narcan was administered after deputies broke a window on the vehicle.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 South for a shoplifting complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.