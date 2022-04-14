blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:03 a.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported a phone was stolen and that they were tracking the phone using another phone. The caller advised the male that stole the phone was walking on Bluegrass Avenue.

• At 7:44 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue at Hampton Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three people were stuck in an elevator.

• At 7:51 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 8:53 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 11:43 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:11 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road near Versailles Road.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Limestone Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One male was complaining of “pain all over.”

• At 1:10 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 Loop 1.

• At 2:23 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:25 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Grant Street.

• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers took an assault report at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported a student “attacked her child.”

• At 4:45 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive. A caller reported a female juvenile wearing a black shirt, blue and black pajama pants and Crocs was missing.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at the bank in Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone “stole a bunch of money from him.”

• At 6:31 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Stonehaven Drive. A caller reported hearing 10 rapid shots then one or two single shots.

• At 6:33 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Evergreen Road near South Benson Road.

• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to shots fired complaint on North Lime Street near Spring Street. A caller reported hearing single shots every couple of minutes.

• At 8:35 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Lyons Lumber on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing eight or nine shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 8:59 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:10 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 9:14 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Owenton Road.

• At 10:32 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Tuscany Lane. A caller reported a 23-year-old male had been missing since 1 p.m.

