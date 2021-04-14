blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 4:12 a.m., deputies were called to unknown trouble on Bethel Lane.

• At 5:58 a.m., officers, deputies and EMS responded to an armed and dangerous person on Bethel Lane.

• At 5:59 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a burglary on East Main Street.

• At 7:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on Blueridge Drive.

• At 9:06 a.m., officers took a missing-person complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers were called about an intoxicated person on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 12:09 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue on Ann Street.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Esperanza Drive.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wildwood Place.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:59 p.m., officers were called about an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.

• At 3:06 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Louisville Road.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Westridge Drive.

• At 4:32 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Wright Road.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lafayette Drive.

• At 4:45 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 8:06 p.m., officers were called to an armed and dangerous person on Douglas Avenue.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Strathmore Drive.

• At 8:33 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

