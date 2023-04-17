The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:51 a.m., officers, deputies and county fire responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:42 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Greenup Avenue.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 1:31 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint at Collins Lane Elementary School on Cougar Lane.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Lewis Street.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 4:13 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on East Main Street.
• At 5:03 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Chamberlin Avenue.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Comanche Trail. A caller reported a vacant residence was “a mess” and “flies are flying around the house.”
• At 5:19 p.m., officers and city fire responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Adair Street.
• At 9:14 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sheep Pen Road near Old Louisville Road.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Winding Way Drive.
• At 10:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Schenkel Lane.
Saturday
• At 9:40 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Murray Street. A caller reported a 48-year-old female broke her leg.
• At 9:51 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the Franklin County Regional Jail on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported her husband, who works nights at the jail, had not returned home. He was located at 10:23 a.m.
• At 12:05 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 20-year-old male dislocated a shoulder.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Tupelo Trail.
• At 12:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend took her money.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported medications were stolen.
• At 3:31 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Georgetown Road.
• At 3:51 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident. One female complained of chest pain.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 4:38 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 5:38 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Hollow Creek Drive.
• At 6:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Domino’s Pizza on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male took his phone.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Campbell Street.
• At 7:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Benson Valley Road.
• At 7:59 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a wallet had been stolen.
• At 9:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole her wallet out of her shopping cart.
• At 9:52 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a neighbor stole his package and said there was video footage of the theft.
• At 10:04 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a fight between neighbors.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near East Main Street.
Sunday
• At 12:48 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Winding Way Drive.
• At 8:36 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a sexual offense complaint.
• At 11:31 a.m., officers and deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Hanly Lane. A caller reported someone tried to break into a vehicle and damaged it overnight.
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Iron Drive.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 1:48 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Chenault Road.
• At 2:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone hit him in the mouth.
• At 4:21 p.m., city firefighters were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Holmes Street.
• At 5 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male wearing a red jacket and white hat was “tearing signs down in the area.”
• At 7:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Schenkel Lane.
• At 8 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cedarwood Drive.
• At 8:47 p.m., officers were notified of a possible missing person on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported his 42-year-old wife was supposed to be home the day before and was last heard from in Georgetown.
• At 9:28 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near Bark Branch Road.
