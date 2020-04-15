The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 2:45 a.m., officers were called to Jones Lane for a report of people breaking into vehicles.
• At 8:33 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.
• At 9:29 a.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road for a smell of smoke.
• At 10:08 a.m., firefighters were called to West Third Street for a smell of smoke.
• At 10:13 a.m., firefighters were called to Duncan Road for an investigation into an illegal fire.
• At 1:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Duncan Road.
• At 2:03 p.m., firefighters were called to Meadowview Drive for a reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.
• At 2:33 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s for a shoplifting complaint from a few days ago.
• At 3:13 p.m., officers were called to Brawner Street after a large tarp was stolen from the front porch of a residence.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to Secretariat Way after a friend kicked the caller’s car and damaged it.
• At 3:58 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Justice Lane.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to Bethel Lane for suspected drug activity.
• At 6:07 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Louisville Road.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for shots being fired. The caller said two people were fighting
