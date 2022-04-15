The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:20 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Huntington Woods Road. A caller reported someone was in her house. She said she couldn’t see the person, but that she heard a door open and close. The caller advised she was armed with a candle and sharp tweezers as weapons. Deputies determined it was the caller’s cat.
• At 1:53 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Fawn Drive.
• At 7:48 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported the mirrors on his truck were ripped off and a tire was slashed. He advised his ex-girlfriend did it.
• At 11:10 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:36 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Big Eddy Road. A caller reported someone broke into his residence and the front door was pushed open. The caller advised no one was currently in the house.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a patient believed they were being scammed by a friend online and wanted to file a report.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Dodge Durango and a Honda SUV. One female was complaining of head pain.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took a theft report on Westwood Road. A caller reported his ex-girlfriend stole dishes and other items.
• At 4:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.
• At 6:42 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Manley-Leestown Road. A caller reported a juvenile male had been missing since 4:30 a.m.
• At 7:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Broadway. A caller reported a window of a vehicle had been busted out and his wife’s purse was stolen. He advised her credit card had been used at Sonic.
• At 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two female shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 9:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street. A caller reported a bicycle was stolen.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported an iPhone was stolen at Franklin County High School.
• At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Louisville Road.
• At 11:52 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A caller reported a driver attempted to miss hitting a deer and struck a road sign. The caller advised the vehicle was in a ditch.
