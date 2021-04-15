blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:53 a.m., officers took a theft report on Laffoon Drive.

• At 8:08 a.m., officers took a theft report on Sunset Drive.

• At 8:44 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a fire rescue on Ann Street.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers took a theft report on Mero Street.

• At 11:12 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 2:09 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Steadmantown Lane.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a fight on Owenton Avenue.

• At 3:06 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue.

• At 6:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.

• At 8:32 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Swigert Avenue.

• At 8:44 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bridgeport Road.

• At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.

