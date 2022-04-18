The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:42 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 7:32 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone stole approximately $20 worth of cosmetics.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two females stole approximately $500 worth of items and left in a red van with front bumper damage.
• At 3:38 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported a shed was on fire.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Jason Drive. A caller reported a boat was stolen from a driveway.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Johnson Avenue. A caller reported someone took out a loan using the caller’s information.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a female juvenile wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt was missing and last seen 15 minutes prior. She was located at an apartment at 6:34 p.m.
• At 6:32 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Strohmeier Bypass.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported paying $300 for a puppy and not receiving the puppy.
• At 7:24 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 8:37 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on River Valley Road.
• At 9:04 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Strohmeier Bypass.
• At 10:52 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported her juvenile got out of her vehicle and was walking toward Mero Street. The juvenile was returned at 12:29 a.m. Saturday.
• At 11:46 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing three or four shots and seeing four male juveniles running through yards. The juveniles were detained and returned to their homes.
Saturday
• At 11:14 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Holmes Street.
• At 11:36 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Rouse Avenue. A caller reported seeing smoke at an old radiator repair shop and said someone was stealing wire out of the building.
• At noon, officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Capital Avenue.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wapping Street. A caller reported four vehicles parked across from the Paul Sawyier Public Library had their windows busted out. The caller advised her purse was stolen from a Honda Civic.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wapping Street.
• At 1:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wapping Street.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Curator Court. A caller reported a fully-clothed male was in the river near 3 Bridges Pawn Shop. First responders rescued the male who said he was tired but OK.
• At 4:30 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported a fully-engulfed truck fire. It was extinguished at 4:58 p.m.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers took a theft report at The Cooperage on West Broadway. A caller reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 5:51 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible explosion at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported hearing a loud pop and said something might have exploded in an apartment. First responders were unable to locate the caller or an explosion.
• At 8:53 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Arbolado Drive. A caller reported hearing multiple shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
Sunday
• At 3:25 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a vehicle struck a tree and said four people by the vehicle were physically fighting.
• At 9:21 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Cardwell Lane.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wapping Street. A caller reported items had been stolen from a vehicle.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on West Main Street near Washington Street. A caller reported a window in a Toyota Highlander had been smashed and was uncertain if anything had been stolen.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Rosewood Lane. A caller reported a male and female were fighting. Officers determined it was only verbal not physical.
• At 3:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:34 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at Still Waters Campground on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported a 72-year-old male with memory issues had been missing since noon. The male returned at 3:57 p.m.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a robbery report at Beer and Liquor Box on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male ordered two Swishers and when the employee went to get them the male told him he was being robbed. The employee, a former state trooper, pulled a firearm on the male and the male said he was kidding and ran out. The caller advised there was camera footage of the incident.
• At 6:21 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a long rifle was missing and last seen about two weeks ago.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Fannin Court. A caller reported her car door was open and was unsure if anything had been taken.
