The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 3:57 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Oaklawn Drive.

• At 5:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on Murrell Street. A caller reported he caught a man “trying to break into a tool box on his carport.”

• At 8:43 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 9:45 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:01 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Kentucky Avenue. It was a legal burn.

• At 10:31 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 11:12 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported he “thinks someone is trying to kill him with gas” and that he could “smell it through the wall.”

• At 11:18 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Stonehedge Street.

• At 11:29 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Robin Avenue.

• At 12:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Medical Heights Drive.

• At 2:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Steadmantown Lane. A caller said that her neighbor was trying to open her door and that it had happened before “but this time he is trying very hard.”

• At 4:58 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Versailles Road. A caller reported a semi’s brakes had locked up and were smoking.

• At 10:28 p.m., officers took were called to a burglary on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported that she thought someone was trying to break in.

• At 10:59 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

