The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 8:32 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning the theft of a plant from the caller’s deck.

• At 1:06 p.m., officers were called to Hoge Avenue concerning the theft of a chair and a quilt from the caller’s porch.

• At 1:06 p.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road concerning a stolen check.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers were called to Hudson Street concerning a business burning plastic.

• At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Lawrenceburg Road for a suspected shoplifter.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning an employee taking checks.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to Ewing Court concerning a theft of medication from the caller’s porch.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to West Broadway Street concerning a stolen wallet and a broken windshield on a vehicle.

• At 5:36 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning people using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspects allegedly threatened to harm the caller.

• At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 11:58 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning an assault. A woman was reportedly punched in the face. 

