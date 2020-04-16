The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 8:32 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning the theft of a plant from the caller’s deck.
• At 1:06 p.m., officers were called to Hoge Avenue concerning the theft of a chair and a quilt from the caller’s porch.
• At 1:06 p.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road concerning a stolen check.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers were called to Hudson Street concerning a business burning plastic.
• At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Lawrenceburg Road for a suspected shoplifter.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning an employee taking checks.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to Ewing Court concerning a theft of medication from the caller’s porch.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to West Broadway Street concerning a stolen wallet and a broken windshield on a vehicle.
• At 5:36 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning people using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspects allegedly threatened to harm the caller.
• At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen license plate.
• At 11:58 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning an assault. A woman was reportedly punched in the face.
