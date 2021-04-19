The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:26 a.m., officers, deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 7:30 a.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Holmes Street. A caller reported that someone had her debit card and wouldn't return it.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers took a theft complaint at Dan’s Discount Jewelry and Pawn on East Main Street. A caller reported a tablet was stolen from Anderson County. The caller was advised to file the report in Anderson County because that is where the theft occurred.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Tinderwood Drive.
• At 12:41 p.m., county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 East near the 58-mile marker. A caller reported a white truck pulling a U-Haul trailer was on fire. The caller then rephoned dispatch to report the vehicle was damaged, not on fire.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers took a drug complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:50 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Cardwell Lane.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
Saturday
• At 12:34 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an assault complaint on Redbud Lane. A caller reported a male “took several punches and defecated on himself.” He did not appear intoxicated and did not want to press charges because he said “his best friend beat him up.”
• At 4:47 a.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Corral Way. A caller reported a male had walked off from a residence. He returned 11 minutes later.
• At 7:35 a.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported her head hurt and she was sick to her stomach. The caller evacuated and Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 10:23 a.m., deputies responded to a theft complaint on Johnson Road. No report was taken.
• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:38 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Westover Road. A caller reported someone stole tools from a vehicle in the garage.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell in Bellepoint. It was determined to be a brush fire.
• At 4:30 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Anderson Road.
• At 8:19 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Alexander Street.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a female with dirty blonde hair and blueish-green eyes was missing.
Sunday
• At 12:46 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bald Knob Road.
• At 3:52 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported hearing 16-20 shots.
• At 4:17 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported hearing 10 shots and that it was the second time that night.
• At 8:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Taylor Avenue.
• At 9:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported that she paid for a dog in a cash app and the person wouldn’t give her the dog.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a theft complaint at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a woman came in with a bag that was empty and it later was full. The caller declined a report because the woman paid for the stolen items.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers took a drug complaint on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on Reed Drive. A caller reported her wallet was stolen at Kroger West and nearly $1,800 was spent at Walmart.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to an intoxicated driver on Doctors Drive.
• At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Landings Drive. A caller reported that the doors of a vacant apartment building were open. Officers noted that the rear doors were unable to be secured and that someone was staying inside. Beer bottles, food and human feces were found on the floors.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Willow Street. A mother reported she could not control her 10-year-old and 16-year-old kids.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Corral Way. A caller reported a male in his early 30s walked away from a residence. He was located four minutes later.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers took a theft complaint at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported her neighbor “was evicted and took the stove.”
• At 11:49 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a vehicle hit a parked car then fled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.