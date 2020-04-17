blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• AT 5:29 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Second Street.

• At 7:51 a.m., officers were called to the YMCA, 402 W. Broadway St. concerning a theft in the parking garage.

• At 9:35 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue after someone broke a window and stole tools during the night.

• At 10 a.m., officers were called to Greenbriar Lane concerning a stolen bank card.

• At 1:37 p.m., officers were called to Briar Cliff Lane concerning a stolen package.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive concerning a stolen phone.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 3:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to Dabney Street concerning an assault after a cousin hit the caller in the jaw and threw him on the ground.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers were called to Letcher Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

• At 4:21 p.m., firefighters were called to Smoot Lane for a vehicle fire.

• At 6:23 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road Loop 1.

• At 6:29 p.m., firefighters were called to Clay Street for a report of smoke in the area and an investigation.

• At 6:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.

• At 7:13 p.m., officers were called to Taylor Avenue after someone stole the caller’s chihuahua.

• At 10:41 p.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning a stolen gun. The caller believes a friend stole the gun after the caller gave him a ride.

