blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 3:04 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Street concerning a person in a field with a rifle.

• At 7:32 a.m., officers were called to Imperial Avenue concerning a possible sexual assault.

• At 7:44 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road after tires were slashed on a minivan.

• At 11:04 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 11:12 a.m., officers were called to Petticoat Lane after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 11:59 a.m., officers were called to Dogwood Street concerning a theft.

• At noon, firefighters were called to Ewing Street for a fire investigation.

• At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Collins Lane near Louisville Road. One driver was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center by private vehicle after complaining of wrist pain.

• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Swigert Avenue concerning a 72-year-old man with a gun who refused to leave.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Fast Trax on Reilly Road after a mirror was stolen from a truck.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Northgate Drive concerning a woman concealing items in her purse.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to Columbia Avenue concerning a missing juvenile girl. 

• At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a missing juvenile male. He was later found safe.

• At 9:56 p.m., officers were called to Poe Lane concerning a stolen house key.

Saturday

• At 11:31 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a man in “full army gear carrying a large gun.”

• At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to Louisville Road after a truck overturned. No one was injured.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning a missing person.

• At 4:29 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a person selling drugs from a vacant house.

• At 6:51 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree on Versailles Road concerning a theft of medication.

• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard after a chainsaw and a leaf blower were stolen from a vehicle.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone broke into the caller’s apartment and took food, cigarettes and shampoo.

• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court regarding a tenant who was cleaning a firearm when it discharged. The bullet went through the back wall.

• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault.

Sunday

• At 12:14 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail concerning a person reportedly sexually assaulting the caller and a cat.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries on Versailles Road.

• At 11:47 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a missing person.

• At 12:52 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant on Louisville Road after someone stole food from the trash can during the night.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to Pendleton Lane after someone cashed checks with the caller’s information.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to Cherrywood Drive concerning a burglary. It was determined to be a prank call from a juvenile.

• At 10:10 p.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive concerning a burglary. The homeowner interrupted the burglary and the intruder fled.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription