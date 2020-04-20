The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:04 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Street concerning a person in a field with a rifle.
• At 7:32 a.m., officers were called to Imperial Avenue concerning a possible sexual assault.
• At 7:44 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road after tires were slashed on a minivan.
• At 11:04 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen license plate.
• At 11:12 a.m., officers were called to Petticoat Lane after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 11:59 a.m., officers were called to Dogwood Street concerning a theft.
• At noon, firefighters were called to Ewing Street for a fire investigation.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Collins Lane near Louisville Road. One driver was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center by private vehicle after complaining of wrist pain.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Swigert Avenue concerning a 72-year-old man with a gun who refused to leave.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Fast Trax on Reilly Road after a mirror was stolen from a truck.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Northgate Drive concerning a woman concealing items in her purse.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to Columbia Avenue concerning a missing juvenile girl.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a missing juvenile male. He was later found safe.
• At 9:56 p.m., officers were called to Poe Lane concerning a stolen house key.
Saturday
• At 11:31 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a man in “full army gear carrying a large gun.”
• At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to Louisville Road after a truck overturned. No one was injured.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning a missing person.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a person selling drugs from a vacant house.
• At 6:51 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree on Versailles Road concerning a theft of medication.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard after a chainsaw and a leaf blower were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone broke into the caller’s apartment and took food, cigarettes and shampoo.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court regarding a tenant who was cleaning a firearm when it discharged. The bullet went through the back wall.
• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault.
Sunday
• At 12:14 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail concerning a person reportedly sexually assaulting the caller and a cat.
• At 9:52 a.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries on Versailles Road.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a missing person.
• At 12:52 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant on Louisville Road after someone stole food from the trash can during the night.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to Pendleton Lane after someone cashed checks with the caller’s information.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to Cherrywood Drive concerning a burglary. It was determined to be a prank call from a juvenile.
• At 10:10 p.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive concerning a burglary. The homeowner interrupted the burglary and the intruder fled.
