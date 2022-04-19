blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:21 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street near Meagher Avenue.

• At 6 a.m., deputies were called to a theft on Hogan Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle. He called back three minutes later to report that he found the firearm.

• At 7:26 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Nissan Rogue and a car. One person complained of chest and back pain.

• At 8:12 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a car had run off the side of the road.

• At 8:36 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Silver Lake Boulevard. A caller reported a female juvenile left a note that she was running away. The caller advised she phoned the school and the juvenile was still attending.

• At 8:43 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole his money and was supposed to give it back but didn’t.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at Alfonso’s Taco Shop on Hudson Hollow Road. A caller reported a trailer had been stolen and was last seen the day before.

• At 10:23 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported that he thought a house was on fire. He advised he could see heavy, black smoke. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 11:11 a.m., deputies took a theft report on St. Johns Road. A caller reported a debit card was stolen.

• At 11:38 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.

• At 1:11 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Harvest Moon Court. A caller reported that on Saturday someone ran through their yard with a vehicle and tore it up. The caller advised he had photos of the vehicle and the license plate.

• At 3:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Stoney Creek Road. A caller reported a house-sitter stole money and silver dollars worth approximately $2,000 to $3,000.

• At 3:11 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.

• At 4:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported he was using the lottery machine and “a guy came behind him and took his tickets and money.”

• At 5 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.

• At 5:47 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 8:07 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.

