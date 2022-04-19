The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:21 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street near Meagher Avenue.
• At 6 a.m., deputies were called to a theft on Hogan Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle. He called back three minutes later to report that he found the firearm.
• At 7:26 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Nissan Rogue and a car. One person complained of chest and back pain.
• At 8:12 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a car had run off the side of the road.
• At 8:36 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Silver Lake Boulevard. A caller reported a female juvenile left a note that she was running away. The caller advised she phoned the school and the juvenile was still attending.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole his money and was supposed to give it back but didn’t.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at Alfonso’s Taco Shop on Hudson Hollow Road. A caller reported a trailer had been stolen and was last seen the day before.
• At 10:23 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported that he thought a house was on fire. He advised he could see heavy, black smoke. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 11:11 a.m., deputies took a theft report on St. Johns Road. A caller reported a debit card was stolen.
• At 11:38 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 1:11 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Harvest Moon Court. A caller reported that on Saturday someone ran through their yard with a vehicle and tore it up. The caller advised he had photos of the vehicle and the license plate.
• At 3:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Stoney Creek Road. A caller reported a house-sitter stole money and silver dollars worth approximately $2,000 to $3,000.
• At 3:11 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported he was using the lottery machine and “a guy came behind him and took his tickets and money.”
• At 5 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.
• At 5:47 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:07 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.