The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:38 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive near Elkhorn Drive.

• At 4:35 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Clements Avenue. A caller reported a shed alarm was going off and advised they saw a white pickup truck take off from beside the house.

• At 5:55 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.

• At 8:39 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Shelby Street. A caller reported seeing two boys steal three packages from a porch.

• At 4:38 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a vacant store was broken into. Deputies advised the door had been shot out with a pellet gun, but no one was inside.

• At 4:51 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Georgetown Road.

• At 6:17 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 58. A caller reported a truck was on fire. Deputies temporarily closed both lanes of the interstate. The left lane was reopened at 6:54 p.m.

• At 8:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.

• At 8:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Shelby Street. A caller reported packages were stolen from a porch.

• At 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on South Benson Road.

• At 10:21 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 10:48 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

