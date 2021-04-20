blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:40 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:02 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Village Drive.

• At 8:23 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:01 a.m., deputies were called to a drug offense on Georgetown Road. The caller reported it occurred Friday.

• At 10:58 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Owenton Road. A caller reported “someone (has been) shooting all morning” and that it is an ongoing problem.

• At 11:01 a.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male in a green shirt and gray pants attempted to steal a cellphone and stole candy.

• At 12:34 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Twin Pines Lane.

• At 12:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Immanuel Baptist Church on Collins Lane. A caller reported a car part was stolen.

• At 1:48 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on West Second Street.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 3:37 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Saratoga Street.

• At 4:22 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Shelby Street.

• At 6:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street.

• At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to an alleged drug offense at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported people in front of Building 2 were doing drugs and drinking. An officer advised that the gathering was a celebration of life for a person who passed away on Saturday and that the noise was “not that bad.”

• At 9:15 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on West Second Street.

• At 10:31 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a moped accident on Mero Street. A 40-year-old woman was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

• At 10:42 p.m., deputies took a missing-person complaint on Secretariat Way.

• At 11:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported her brother took her property and left on a motorcycle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription