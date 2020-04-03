The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 12:25 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 1:34 a.m., officers were called to Compton Avenue for a vandalism complaint.
• At 5:03 a.m., officers were called to Ewing Court for a vandalism complaint.
• At 6:09 a.m., officers were called to Ewing Court after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 7:31 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Duncan Road.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive for an abandoned vehicle.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a report after someone broke into several storage units.
• At 10:09 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Piedmont Lane.
• At 10:31 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 10:52 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.
• At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Sullivan Lane.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers took a report concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road concerning a theft from a bank account.
• At 1:22 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Justice Lane.
• At 1:29 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Richardson Lane.
• At 2:02 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Lucas Lane.
• At 2:24 p.m., officers responded to a littering complaint on Murrell Street.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning two stolen bicycles. They were located later.
• At 2:33 p.m, firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Lewis Ferry Road.
• At 4:44 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Louisville Road.
• At 4:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Manley-Leestown Road.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to Clearwater Lane regarding a missing child. The child had been missing for an hour, but was located.
• At 6 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning an assault after a man allegedly threw coffee and punched the caller.
• At 7 p.m., officers were called to Taco Bell on Versailles Road after a counterfeit $20 bill was accepted.
• At 7:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Brianmark Cove.
• At 7:57 p.m., officers were called to Wilson Street concerning an assault at another location. The victim had been struck by a metal object.
• At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to Ridgewood Lane concerning suspected drug trafficking.
• At 9:29 p.m., officers were called to Shell on Duncan Road concerning a theft of cash from a wallet.
• At 10:13 p.m., officers were called to Shenandoah Drive concerning suspected drug activity.
