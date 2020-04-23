The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday and Wednesday:
Tuesday
• At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.
• At 4:40 a.m., officers were called to Saratoga Drive concerning a missing 16-year-old male. He was located about an hour later.
• At 7:53 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road after someone broke into a residence.
• At 8:47 a.m., officers were called to Bittersweet Lane for an alarm sounding.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 South after two people fled after stealing cigarettes.
• At 2:47 p.m., officers responded to a rubbish fire on Lebanon Road.
• At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Diagnostic Drive.
• At 5:05 p.m., firefighters were called to Shadrick Ferry Road for a smell of smoke.
• At 7:13 p.m., firefighters were called to Murrell Street concerning a fire left burning behind a residence. Firefighters determined it was construction material.
• At 7:21 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Duncan Road.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers were called to Bethel Baptist Church on Owenton Road after someone broke into the church and stole speakers and a guitar.
• At 8:54 p.m., officers were called to Leathers Lane concerning people smoking marijuana in a tent across the street.
Wednesday
• At 12:20 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Street concerning an assault. Loretta Decker, 41, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony. Police said the victim’s head was slammed into a wooden post.
• At 12:59 a.m., officers were called to the Sullivan Square parking garage for a suspected drug offense.
• At 2:21 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Old U.S. 60.
• At 4:28 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on East Broadway Street.
• At 6:45 a.m., officers were called to Algonquin Trail after someone broke into a vehicle and took a holster.
• At 6:50 a.m. and 7:12 a.m., officers responded to alarms sounding on Rouse Avenue.
• Ar 7:16 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Papago Trail.
• Ar 8:50 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Deerwood Trail.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers assisted Shelby County firefighters with a structure fire on Cat Walk Road near Bagdad.
• At 1:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Evergreen Road.
• At 3:16 p.m., firefighters were called to Keeneland Court for a smell of smoke.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to St. John’s Baptist Church on St. Johns Road after someone broke in and stole several items.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Versailles Road.
• At 5:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Flat Creek Road.
• At 6:23 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on South Danbrook Way.
• At 8:31 p.m., firefighters were called to St. Johns Road for a controlled burn.
• At 8:46 p.m., officers were called to Appletree Court concerning a sexual assault from December and March.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road concerning three juveniles shooting guns.
• At 9:51 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 10:09 p.m., officers were called to River Valley Road after someone broke into the caller’s electrical panel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.