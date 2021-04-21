blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 3:16 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 6:53 a.m., deputies took a drug complaint on St. Johns Road.

• At 8 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Georgetown Road.

• At 9:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Dabney Street.

• At 9:55 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone shot a BB gun through her window the night before.

• At 9:59 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:57 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire near Interstate 64.

• At 11:35 a.m., officers took an assault complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 11:55 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Chenault Road.

• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a drug complaint on Schenkel Lane.

• At 2:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a woman ran out of the store with several items and left in a gray vehicle.

• At 3:21 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported he bought a vehicle from someone and found out it was stolen.

• At 3:23 p.m., deputies took a stolen vehicle report on Demerson Lane.

• At 4:11 p.m., officers took an update on a missing-person report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported that his son and his son’s girlfriend, both of whom had been missing, were located. Both juveniles were returned to their parents.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Douglas Avenue. A caller who manages the property reported that several items were stolen overnight.

• At 4:39 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Wright Road.

• At 5:17 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported people were shooting at a target near her property.

• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported someone stole an Amazon package from her front door.

• At 5:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road near Versailles Road.

• At 7:58 p.m., officers took a drug complaint on Benson Avenue.

• At 8:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a woman who had been caught shoplifting was in custody.

• At 11:38 p.m., officers responded to a fight on West Broadway. A caller reported an intoxicated man was fighting outside.

