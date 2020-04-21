The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 8:09 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Avenue concerning a burglary around midnight.
• At 8:53 a.m., officers were called to St. Johns Road concerning a stolen identity card.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on West Plaza Connector Road between a white truck and a black Jeep. A female patient was complaining of chest pain.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to CC Moore Company on Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft.
• At 11:32 a.m., officers were called to Family Dollar on Northgate Drive concerning a theft of garbage bags and other items.
• At 11:32 a.m., officers were called to Providence Baptist Church on Georgetown Road after someone broke into the church and took a television and a DVD player.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers were called to Jones Lane for a burglary complaint.
• At 3 p.m., officers were called to Gregory Woods Road for a possible burglary.
• At 7:29 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault after a woman was reportedly kicked in the head.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Advance Auto Parts on Versailles Road concerning a possible robbery after a person displayed a firearm, but put it back in his pocket and left.
• At 8:38 p.m., officers were called to Hanly Lane concerning an assault where the caller was punched in the face. The subjects were also arguing and cursing.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers were called to Seminole Trail concerning an adult smacking a 13-year-old juvenile in the face.
