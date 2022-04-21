blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:03 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive near U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:59 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Hoover Boulevard.

• At 7:43 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ojibwa Trail.

• At 7:53 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Old Louisville Road.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 1:12 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meagher Avenue.

• At 1:38 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Government Storage on Holmes Street. A caller reported printers and other items had been stolen.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 3:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:28 p.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior on Blade Avenue. A caller reported two juveniles in a Dodge Charger were yelling obscenities at kids in the neighborhood.

• At 5:05 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a semi truck’s brakes were on fire near Exit 53B. First responders were unable to locate the truck.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on North Lime Street. An officer advised it was fireworks.

• At 7:46 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male juvenile wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and blue Crocs had not been seen for about an hour. He was located at 7:56 p.m.

• At 8:41 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.

• At 9:02 p.m., city and county fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Redwood Drive.

• At 9:54 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported a male stole their dog and “tried to exchange it for sex.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription