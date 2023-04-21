blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 4:51 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Highwood Drive. A caller reported an accident involving a motorcycle and a deer. The 43-year-old male motorcyclist sustained road rash and a possible broken arm, shoulder and ribs. He was wearing a helmet.

