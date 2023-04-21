The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 4:51 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Highwood Drive. A caller reported an accident involving a motorcycle and a deer. The 43-year-old male motorcyclist sustained road rash and a possible broken arm, shoulder and ribs. He was wearing a helmet.
• At 8:07 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Ashwood Place on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an 87-year-old female fell and injured her head, hip and knee.
• At 9:17 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 10:22 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible burglary at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a male, who was possibly drunk, was attempting to kick in her door.
• At 10:49 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive.
• At 11:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported he lost his wallet.
• At 11:58 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Hardcore Liquor on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male with a gun in his right pocket went into the store.
• At 12:50 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 3:05 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Lane View Drive.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Commonwealth Credit Union on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male was attempting to cash stolen checks.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Park Avenue.
• At 5:44 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:05 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at East Frankfort Park on Hickory Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 6:45 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Hunters Trace.
• At 7:19 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported three males and a female beat him.
• At 7:45 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Ewing Court.
• At 8:12 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 9:14 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported a 64-year-old female, who is legally blind, was missing. She returned home at 9:34 p.m.
