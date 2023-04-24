The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:30 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a fraud complaint.
• At 9:47 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:56 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Westover Road.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers took an assault report at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive.
• At 12:40 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 3:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:22 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault on Meadowview Drive.
• At 6:14 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Johnson Road.
• At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court.
Saturday
• At 1:37 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Speedway on Isaac Shelby Circle West. A caller reported a male stole Pepsi and nachos.
• At 2:24 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a juvenile female had been missing for about 10 minutes.
• At 5:57 a.m., officers were called to a robbery at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male showed her a gun and tried to get in her car.
• At 9:51 a.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a safe and guns were stolen.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers took a theft report on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported a gun and bourbon were stolen.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Beechwood Avenue.
• At 10:18 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Dollar Tree on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 2:58 p.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported receiving a suspicious piece of candy in the mail with a note that said, “Thank you for your business.” The caller said there was no name or number included.
Sunday
• At 2:05 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Crystal Drive. A caller reported five or six people were arguing and physically fighting in the front yard.
• At 5:26 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 11:01 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 1:39 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Shoe Carnival on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
• At 5:39 p.m., deputies at the public safety building on West Second Street took an assault report for an incident that reportedly occurred at Planet Fitness.
• At 5:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Emerson Lane.
• At 7:29 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near an Interstate 64 ramp.
• At 10:07 p.m., deputies were called to an assault at Fast Food Merchandisers on Taylor Road. A caller reported a male’s glasses were broken after he was punched in the face by another male.
