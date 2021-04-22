blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:17 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a fight on West Broadway. A caller reported an intoxicated male “was assaulting people” and one male was in need of medical treatment because his eye was swollen.

• At 12:45 a.m., officers attempted to locate the person involved in a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported he was hiding in Trifecta BBQ and that he was an employee there and had access to get inside.

• At 6:50 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:15 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported she dropped her wallet in front of The Little Clinic. An employee located the wallet.

• At 9:25 a.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Travis Circle.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:11 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Westgate Drive.

• At 1:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:38 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Rocky Branch Road.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 5:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 5:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rocky Branch Road.

• At 5:40 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Hope Drive.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller from Minnesota reported that a female bought a $2,000 14K gold bracelet from him and when she received the item she canceled the transaction.

• At 8:46 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a report of shots fired on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported hearing “a gunshot and then something hit the floor.” Officers determined everything was OK.

• At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Langford Avenue. A caller reported she went to the store and when she came back her door was unlocked and open.

• At 9:56 p.m., officers and deputies took a report on a stolen vehicle on Owenton Road.

• At 10:54 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription