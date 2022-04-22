blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:44 a.m., deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near Exit 45. A caller reported a vehicle had flipped. Shelby County first responders were also notified.

• At 8:10 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:15 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Democrat Drive.

• At 9:37 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Cherry Lane.

• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Cliffside Drive. A caller reported a male and female with backpacks were inside a condemned residence. The caller advised the front and back doors were “completely busted open.” The male and female were detained by police.

• At 10:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior at Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a male in a white sedan was naked and touching himself inappropriately in the wetland area of the park.

• At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Chamberlin Avenue.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female was hit by a car and bleeding from the mouth. The caller advised the female was breathing and alert.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported four juvenile males were shooting BB guns at people from a back porch.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Laralan Avenue.

• At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:11 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a semi truck and a vehicle. One female stated she felt like she was going to pass out. The left turn lane from Clinton Street to Wilkinson Boulevard was temporarily closed.

• At 6:22 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his storage unit.

• At 7:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a car struck a tree and was smoking. The caller advised the airbags had deployed and the windshield was busted out. The male driver was trapped inside but alert and talking to first responders. The road was temporarily closed down.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:38 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.

• At 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

