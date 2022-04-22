The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 7:44 a.m., deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near Exit 45. A caller reported a vehicle had flipped. Shelby County first responders were also notified.
• At 8:10 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:15 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Democrat Drive.
• At 9:37 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Cherry Lane.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Cliffside Drive. A caller reported a male and female with backpacks were inside a condemned residence. The caller advised the front and back doors were “completely busted open.” The male and female were detained by police.
• At 10:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior at Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a male in a white sedan was naked and touching himself inappropriately in the wetland area of the park.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Chamberlin Avenue.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female was hit by a car and bleeding from the mouth. The caller advised the female was breathing and alert.
• At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported four juvenile males were shooting BB guns at people from a back porch.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Laralan Avenue.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a semi truck and a vehicle. One female stated she felt like she was going to pass out. The left turn lane from Clinton Street to Wilkinson Boulevard was temporarily closed.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his storage unit.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a car struck a tree and was smoking. The caller advised the airbags had deployed and the windshield was busted out. The male driver was trapped inside but alert and talking to first responders. The road was temporarily closed down.
• At 8:09 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:38 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.
• At 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.