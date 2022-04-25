The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:48 a.m., officers were called to a fight at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported that two males were “screaming and yelling” for the past hour. The caller advised they did not know whether the fight was physical.
• At 7:21 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:54 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:25 a.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Browns Ferry Road.
• At 10:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Williamsburg Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 11:43 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Morning Pointe on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 12:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 12:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a 32-year-old male with mental issues had been missing for a week.
• At 2:30 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Lucero Coin Laundry on Grandview Drive. A caller reported three windows were broken in the last hour.
• At 2:55 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Winston Way.
• At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 4:48 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Crystal Creek Road. A caller reported that he thinks someone had been living in the crawl space beneath his residence. The caller advised he and his wife smelled cigarette smoke inside their house and he noticed the door to the crawl space was halfway open. A K-9 was brought in and cleared the crawl space.
• At 4:58 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported a purple iPhone 11 was stolen.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Arbolado Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female hadn’t been seen since she got off the bus at 3 p.m. The caller advised it is not OK that the juvenile’s mother is not looking for her.
• At 8:26 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on North Lime Street.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Main Street. A caller reported a male broke a back window of a Mercedes SUV and took off running.
• At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a juvenile was missing. The juvenile was located at 9:06 p.m.
• At 9:35 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS took a burglary report on Lawrence Street. A caller reported that a male busted the glass out of the back door of a female neighbor’s house and shoved her in the back. The male was detained at 10:04 p.m.
• At 10:23 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported her neighbors vandalized her vehicle earlier in the week and threw eggs at her door. The caller advised there was video footage.
• At 10:47 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported someone was “busting into her car.” The caller advised it sounded like someone was trying to “pop her tires” and “steal her catalytic converter.”
Saturday
• At 12:36 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Anderson Road.
• At 12:48 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a car and a motorcycle. The caller advised both drivers said they were OK.
• At 1:54 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 127 South. The aunt of a missing juvenile female reported she had the juvenile and had spoken to the juvenile’s mother.
• At 2:40 a.m., officers were called to a fight at The Halls on University Drive. A caller reported a group of 20-30 people were fighting. The fight was broken up at 2:42 a.m.
• At 7:58 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Hillcrest Avenue. A caller reported receiving a text from a male she had an Emergency Protective Order against. She advised the text stated that he was at her house and “messed with her friend’s car.” She was not home at the time and said she wanted officers to check her friend’s car.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Hillcrest Avenue. A caller reported a vehicle tire had been slashed.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Landings Drive. A caller reported a 79-year-old female was deceased.
• At 2:46 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wesbend Drive.
• At 6:56 p.m., officers took an assault report on Lyons Drive. A caller reported he was assaulted by a male.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported smoke was coming from a crawl space under a residence. The caller advised the house was full of smoke and that the HVAC may have exploded. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 7:54 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wesbend Drive.
• At 8:47 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive.
• At 8:55 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Little Caesar’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a fight between three males.
• At 10:26 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Benson Valley Road.
• At 10:51 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ridgeview Drive.
Sunday
• At 12:42 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 7:42 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South at the River Bend Road intersection. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and stated that two people were injured. The road was shut down at Browns Ferry Road at 11:35 a.m. and reopened at 12:01 p.m.
• At 12:36 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Limestone Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and advised that two people were injured. Both northbound lanes were closed temporarily.
• At 4:09 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported a neighbor was shooting at “a tiny target and keeps missing.” The caller advised there was nothing behind the target to block the bullets.
• At 4:21 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lindenwood Lane.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:44 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Thomas Street.
• At 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Lewis Ferry Road. A caller reported hearing 10 shots and a scream.
• At 10:24 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing one shot.
• At 10:53 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 11:52 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported “something was stolen” from her vehicle.
