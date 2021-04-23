blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6:41 a.m., deputies were called to an alleged burglary on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a man was underneath the caller's trailer. Deputies advised that the caller was intoxicated.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a woman in a gray SUV "took a lot of stuff." The caller gave dispatchers the license plate details.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers took a stolen-vehicle complaint on Woodgate Road.

• At 12:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 1:22 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Wheeler Drive.

• At 2:39 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hahn Drive.

• At 6:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Greenbriar Lane. A caller reported someone stole his phone.

• At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:02 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported having video footage of someone stealing a windmill.

• At 8:59 p.m., officers, deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:05 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a deceased person on Arbolado Drive. It was determined that a 75-year-old woman, who was a hospice patient, did not have a pulse.

• At 10:20 p.m., officers took a drug complaint on Deepwood Drive.

• At 10:25 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Elmendorf Street. A caller reported the dog was barking and they heard something upstairs. Deputies determined everything was OK.

