The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:46 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on University Drive. A caller said he believed his friend was being held at gunpoint in Combs Hall at Kentucky State University. KSU's police department was also alerted. The report was unfounded.

• At 7:31 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 9:41 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Twin Oaks Circle.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Lyons Drive.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Pinnacle Court.

• At 2:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers took a drug complaint on Greenhill Avenue. A caller reported a female in a silver Jeep was “supposedly buying pills” there.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Kats Food Mart on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a silver Chevrolet hit a silver GMC Envoy. The caller said the Chevy should have front-end damage.

• At 6:47 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Strathmore Drive.

• At 9:37 p.m., deputies responded to an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64 East.

• At 10:02 p.m., officers responded to an intoxicated driver at McDonald’s West on Limestone Drive.

• At 10:21 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone kicked in the door while he was gone. He said his wife and child were there but they didn’t see anyone.

• At 11:21 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 11:38 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 11:59 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Schenkel Lane. No hazards were found by the fire department.

Saturday

• At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired on Brawner Street. A caller reported hearing one shot and a car driving off.

• At 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Taylor Avenue.

• At 7:09 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Oakmont Lane.

• At 10:11 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bald Knob Road.

• At 10:17 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported a male had been missing since April 20. They talked by phone, but he would not come home.

• At 11:54 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Holt Lane. A caller reported his dog had been stolen. He advised that “someone told him they saw a rental truck in the area and they may have taken the dog.”

• At 12:38 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Quachita Trail.

• At 12:58 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:58 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road involving a mail truck. A female was complaining of head pain and stomach sickness.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holly Hill Drive.

• At 1:47 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Intestate 64 East.

• At 2:15 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 3:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:53 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on University Drive. A caller from The Halls at Kentucky State University reported “there are subjects riding around campus with guns.” KSU police also responded and said everything was OK.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Campbell Street.

• At 6:12 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 10:23 a.m., officers took a report about three or four shots fired on Lewis Street.

Sunday

• At 1:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 5:49 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on I-64 West.

• At 9:52 a.m., city and county firefighters responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on I-64 West. One person was trapped. Both lanes of westbound I-64 were closed for 35 minutes.

• At 10:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:54 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Harp Pike. A caller reported “someone has been cutting wood posts off his property and they have left part of a trailer.”

• At 1:18 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Greenhill Avenue.

• At 1:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Botkins Lane.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers took an assault report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported being assaulted and said a person wearing a white hoodie had brass knuckles and a pistol.

• At 2:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Marlowe Court.

• At 3:44 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Versailles Road.

• At 3:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Highview Circle.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Corral Way.

• At 5:42 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Westgate Drive.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Owenton Avenue.

• At 7:41 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a report of a large explosion on Bald Knob Road. Deputies and Kentucky State Police said no one was home and everything appeared to be OK.

• At 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Skyview Drive. 

• At 8:48 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Swigert Avenue. Three callers reported hearing three to four shots. It was determined that multiple shots were fired at an empty black Toyota car.

• At 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired on Landings Drive. 

• At 10:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road.

• At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on American Way.

• At 11:28 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Deepwood Drive.

